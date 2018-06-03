Louisville exploded for six runs in the 5th inning and added insurance runs in the 8th and 9th to eliminate Kent State 12-6 Sunday afternoon.

The Cardinals and Flashes were tied at 1-1 after the second inning, but Louisville pushed ahead 3-1 with a pair of runs in the 4th.

Then in the top of the 5th, the 2-seeded Cardinals big inning started with a single by Mann and a ix-pitch walk to Wyatt as Kent State replaced Kraus with Wollersheim. Josh Stowers bunted for a single to load the bases and Campbell grounded out, but plated Mann to kick off the scoring.

A double down the right field line by Danny Oriente scored Wyatt and Stowers. Zach Britton reached on a field error and then Justin Lavey had a sac-fly to score Oriente from third. Fitzgerald reached on a four-pitch walk and Justin Snider singled to score Britton from second. Logan Wyatt singled to right field to score Fitzgerald, but Snider was gunned down at home to end the inning.

Now up 9-1, Louisville surrendered a pair of runs in the 6th and three more in the 8th. Kent State cut the margin to 10-6 entering the 9th inning, but Louisville added two runs in the top of the 9th to ice the game, 12-6.

