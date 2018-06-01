Louisville Baseball is the 2-seed at the Lubbock NCAA Regional starting today at Texas Tech. The No. 21-ranked Cardinals will take on 3-seed Kent State Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

"We have played really well down the stretch of the season," coach Dan McDonnell said. "It is always exciting to bring a team into an NCAA Regional. To be one of the 64 teams that still get a chance to compete, practice a little more and play some more games is always a lot of fun."

No. 9 national seed Texas Tech takes on New Mexico State today at 2 p.m. and the winner of that game will face the winner of Louisville-Kent State on Saturday.

The Cardinals are on the road for an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2012.

"It's going to be a challenge," McDonnell said. "There's always three teams who have to go on the road for an NCAA Regional. That's how we started back in the 2007 season, and I have compared this team a lot to the '07 team."

Louisville has made four runs to the College World Series under coach McDonnell, the first coming as huge underdogs in 2007. This year's team isn't that big of an underdog, but isn't hosting a Regional and is ranked just outside the Top 20 nationally.

But they are playing good baseball. The Cardinals have won 23 of their last 29 games including three wins in the ACC Tournament last weekend.

"We are honored as heck to be playing in a regional alongside these three programs," McDonnell said. "We have a lot of respect for these guys and we are looking forward to the challenge."