"Just want to congratulate Florida State, Coach Martin and his staff," Louisville coach Dan McDonnell said. "A lot of respect for that program. That was fun. That was fun playing against those guys. You know, I told these guys in the outfield how proud I was of them. What a fun week of baseball. This was good for us. We hadn't played great in the conference tournament in some time, so this was a lot of fun. We grew up a lot this week, we got better, and if anything we got prepared for the postseason."

The Cardinals made their first run to the ACC title game since joining the league. Louisville has been the winningest program in the league during that time, but had fallen short in the ACC Tournament until this season.

Louisville came into the Tournament ranked around No. 30 in the RPI, but came away feeling like one of the most dangerous teams in the nation with the NCAA Tournament starting next weekend.

"You know, we leave Durham obviously disappointed that we didn't come away with the championship, but a new season begins, and I'm sure we're feeling really good," McDonnell said. "We were very offensive this week. We got some quality starts, and we're playing good baseball. We weren't great today, but that's the game. We'll bounce back Friday and look forward to the next challenge."

It was a back and forth battle with Florida State striking first with two runs in the top of the first inning. Louisville cut the margin to 2-1 in the second inning, but FSU scored three more runs and chased starter Bobby Miller in the third inning.

Down 5-1, Louisville struck back with the two runs in the bottom of the third and four runs in the fourth to take a 7-5 lead. The Cardinals added another run in the fifth.



"Throughout the entire game we had the utmost confidence," Josh Stowers said. "Obviously we didn't pull it out in the last inning, but throughout the entire season we've been down and we've come back. I think we have like 20-plus come-from-behind wins. We know we're never out of any game. We're never sad or down on ourselves any time we don't have the lead."

Florida State scored a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh to tie the game at 8-8, and neither team could score in the final two and a half innings. Then in the 10th, FSU scored three runs in the top of the inning, and Louisville couldn't answer in the bottom of the frame.

It was back-to-back ACC Tournament titles for Florida State, who were announced as a NCAA Regional host Sunday evening. For Louisville, they'll await their seeding Monday at Noon as the full NCAA bracket is revealed.