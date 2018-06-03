After eliminating Kent State, Louisville needed to beat Texas Tech twice to advance to the Super Regionals but they came up short, 11-6.

The Cardinals (45-18) gave Texas Tech a 5-run head start as started Reid Detmers gave up four runs in the first and an additional run in the second inning.

Things went from bad to worse when the Red Raiders (41-17) added a run apiece in the 4th and 5th innings to push ahead to 7-0 before Louisville ever reached the scoreboard.

Louisville's primary issue was hitting with runners in scoring position. Several times throughout the game the Cardinals would place runners on base, but strand them with anemic clutch hitting. UofL finished the game 2 for 10 hitting with runners in scoring position, scattering 13 hits.

Tech starter Davis Martin finally relented after five innings, allowing Louisville's offense to come alive. The Cards scored a run in the 5th, a run in the 6th, a run in the 7th and three in the 8th to pull within three runs, 9-6.

But the Red Raiders answered with two insurance runs in the top of the 9th and Louisville couldn't muster a comeback in the 9th.