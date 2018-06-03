Louisville fell to top-seed Texas Tech in the 1-0 vs. 1-0 game Saturday in Lubbock. The Cardinals will have to battle back on Sunday.

The Cardinals struck first with a run in the top of the third, but the Red Raiders scored three runs in the third, three more in the fourth and then two runs a piece in the sixth and seventh innings as Louisville could only muster two runs in the first eight innings.

Down 10-2 in the top of the ninth, Louisville netted a pair of runs, but it wasn't enough to close the distance as Tech, the NO. 9 national seed, advanced to the winner's bracket in the Lubbock Regional.

The road ahead is tough for the Cardinals. They'll have to best 3-seed Kent State at 3 p.m. Sunday and turn right around to beat Tech twice to win the Regional. The first of those two games vs. Tech will come Sunday night in Lubbock.

If Louisville wins both games Sunday, the Cardinal and Red Raiders will have one final winner-take-all game on Monday night.