CardinalSports - Cards in the Pros: Week 6

Introducing a new recurring segment here at Cardinal Sports, we're going to be giving weekly updates on the performances of Louisville Alumni in the National Football League. While we mostly focus on college sports, with so many past-Cardinals making an impact as professionals, we want to tae the time to highlight those individuals. And luckily, in Week 6 of the NFL season, we saw some big time plays by former Cards. Let's jump into it.



Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens faced the Philadelphia Eagles. A very lopsided affair, turned into a close call for Jackson and the Ravens. Lamar finished with 186 yards passing on 16 of 27 attempts with 1 passing touchdown and ran for 108 yards on 9 carries for one score. The Ravens were taking care of business for the first three quarters, until Carson Wentz decided to play and toss out two touchdowns and run one in. Fortunately for the Ravens, time ran out and they were able to hold on for a 30-28 win. Jackson’s play hasn’t been as exhilarating and electrifying as his MVP season last year, but nevertheless, a win is a win. The Raven’s will have a bye week and will pick back up against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. Season Stats (to date): 102/162 (63%), 1135 yards passing, 10 TD passing, 2 interceptions, 346 yards rushing (6.9 ypc), 2 TD rushing.

Teddy Bridgewater

Former Louisville Cardinals and current Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater accounted for 216 yards passing on 16 of 29 attempts and 2 interceptions as the Panthers lost to the Bears 16-23. With that loss, the Panthers end their 3 game winning streak and drop to 3-3 on the year. All in all, Teddy's first season running point for Carolina has been a bit up and down. But with Christian McCaffrey soon to return, we expect the offense to continue finding their stride. Season Stats (to date): 146/206 (70.9%), 1676 yards passing, 6 TD passing, 5 interceptions, 121 yards rushing, 1 TD rushing.



Jaire Alexander

In Week 6, the Green Bay Packers and Jaire Alexander, faced Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Alexander accounted for 2 total tackles, both solo. Green Bay lost 38-10, dropping their record to (a still stellar) 4-1. Jaire and the cheese heads will face a struggling Houston Texans team in Week 7. While Jaire had a quiet game overall (which is oftentimes good for a corner), he has been the recpient of much positive media hype this season — with many firmly claiming him as a top 5 cover man in the league. Season Stats (to date): 21 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 safety, 1 interception, 2 pass deflections.

DeVante Parker

Miami Dolphins star Wide Receiver and former Cardinal, DeVante Parker, faced the New York Jets. Parker and the Dolphins continued their impressive performance from last week, beating the Jets 24-0. DeVante hauled in 3 catches for 35 yards. Despite the quiet day for Parker, the Phins got the win, improiving to a record of 3-3. The Dolphins will have a new Quarterback starting next week, Tua Tagovailoa, their first-round draft pick, received the job earlier this week. Parker and the Dolphins will pick up play in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams. Season Stats (to date): 40 targets, 29 receptions, 364 yards, 2 TD



Other Names of Note: