CardinalSports - Cards in the Pros: Week 8

Cards in the Pros: Week 8
Each week we're taking a look at the performances of former Cardinal players within the National Football League.
Mixed results this past week for the former Cardinals — many put up strong performances, albeit in a loss.
Regardless, let's jump into it.
Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens faced the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 8 of the NFL season. Jackson accounted for 208 yards passing on 13 of 28 with 2 passing touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also added 65 yards rushing on 16 carries. Unfortunately, the Ravens lost a close one to the division rivals.
The Ravens will face the Indianapolis Colts in week 9.
Season Stats (to date): 115/190 (60%), 1,343 yards passing, 12 TD passing, 4 interceptions, 411 yards rushing (6.2 ypc), 2 TD rushing.
Teddy Bridgewater
Former Louisville Cardinals and current Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater accounted for 176 yards passing on 15 of 23 attempts with 1 touchdown and 1 interception as the Panthers lost to the Falcons 17-25.
With that loss, the Panthers have lost their last three games and drop to 3-5 on the year. Christian McCaffrey, is expected to make a return after this week. Teddy and the Panthers will face the defending champs, Kansas City Chiefs.
Season Stats (to date): 184/257 (71.5%), 2,106 yards passing, 9 TD passing, 6 interceptions, 161 yards rushing, 1 TD rushing.
Jaire Alexander
In Week 8, Jaire Alexander, and the Green Bay Packers, squared off against the Minnesota Vikings. Alexander accounted for 5 total tackles, all solo. Green Bay lost 28-22, they have dropped 2 of their last 3 after starting 4-0.
Jaire and the Packers will face the San Francisco 49ers Thursday night in Week 9.
Season Stats (to date): 26 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 safety, 1 interception, 3 pass deflections.
DeVante Parker
Parker and the Dolphins had a new Quarterback under center for their game against the Los Angeles Rams. First-round draft pick, Tua Tagovailoa, didn’t waste any time finding the former Louisville star in the endzone for a 3-yard touchdown. Parker finished with 1 catch and 1 score, on two targets. The Dolphins pulled off an impressive win, improving to 4-3. They will face the red hot Arizona Cardinals in week 9.
Season Stats (to date): 42 targets, 30 receptions, 367 yards, 3 TD
Other Names of Note:
New Orleans Saints
DT Sheldon Rankins: Accounted for 0.5 a sack in a 26-23 win against the Chicago Bears.
Season Stats: 7 solo tackles, 1.5 sack
New York Jets
OT Mekhi Becton: Started at offensive tackle, playing 100% of the snaps. Mekhi has started 5 of 6 games.
Carolina Panthers
RB Reggie Bonnafon: DNP (injury - high ankle sprain)
OG John Miller: Started at Offensive Guard. John has started every game this season for the Panthers.
Houston Texans
DT Brandon Dunn:Started at Defensive Tackle had 2 tackles, 1 solo and 1 assisted.
Washington Whatever They’re Called
OT Geron Christian: Bye week.
LB Josh Harvey-Clemons: Opt-Out (COVID)
Green Bay Packers
LB James Burgess: Had one tackle, playing primarily with the Packers' special teams unit.
Tennessee Titans
RB Senorise Perry: Injured Reserve
Cleveland Browns
DE Trevor Young: Injured Reserve
Dallas Cowboys
TE Cole Hikutini: Practice Squad