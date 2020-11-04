CardinalSports - Cards in the Pros: Week 8

Each week we're taking a look at the performances of former Cardinal players within the National Football League. Mixed results this past week for the former Cardinals — many put up strong performances, albeit in a loss. Regardless, let's jump into it.



Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens faced the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 8 of the NFL season. Jackson accounted for 208 yards passing on 13 of 28 with 2 passing touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also added 65 yards rushing on 16 carries. Unfortunately, the Ravens lost a close one to the division rivals. The Ravens will face the Indianapolis Colts in week 9. Season Stats (to date): 115/190 (60%), 1,343 yards passing, 12 TD passing, 4 interceptions, 411 yards rushing (6.2 ypc), 2 TD rushing.

Teddy Bridgewater

Former Louisville Cardinals and current Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater accounted for 176 yards passing on 15 of 23 attempts with 1 touchdown and 1 interception as the Panthers lost to the Falcons 17-25. With that loss, the Panthers have lost their last three games and drop to 3-5 on the year. Christian McCaffrey, is expected to make a return after this week. Teddy and the Panthers will face the defending champs, Kansas City Chiefs. Season Stats (to date): 184/257 (71.5%), 2,106 yards passing, 9 TD passing, 6 interceptions, 161 yards rushing, 1 TD rushing.



Jaire Alexander

In Week 8, Jaire Alexander, and the Green Bay Packers, squared off against the Minnesota Vikings. Alexander accounted for 5 total tackles, all solo. Green Bay lost 28-22, they have dropped 2 of their last 3 after starting 4-0. Jaire and the Packers will face the San Francisco 49ers Thursday night in Week 9. Season Stats (to date): 26 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 safety, 1 interception, 3 pass deflections.

DeVante Parker

Parker and the Dolphins had a new Quarterback under center for their game against the Los Angeles Rams. First-round draft pick, Tua Tagovailoa, didn’t waste any time finding the former Louisville star in the endzone for a 3-yard touchdown. Parker finished with 1 catch and 1 score, on two targets. The Dolphins pulled off an impressive win, improving to 4-3. They will face the red hot Arizona Cardinals in week 9. Season Stats (to date): 42 targets, 30 receptions, 367 yards, 3 TD



Other Names of Note: