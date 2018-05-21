Cards prepping for ACC Tourney
Louisville Baseball swept Notre Dame in a three-game series and is ready for pool play in the ACC Tournament. The Cardinals' first game is Wednesday vs. Wake Forest.
"I'm excited," coach Dan McDonnell said. "We went through some struggles this year. That is healthy for a team. We got off to a great start, had some tough patches there in the middle, but we really rallied together with good starting pitching and good defense. Offensively we have really hit stride over the last month and I like our balance."
The Cardinals have won four-straight weekend series and have won 14 of their last 17 games.
"I like our team physically and mentally where they're at, and this is something they have prepared for," McDonnell said. "For us, we have been playing postseason baseball for the past couple of weeks."
Louisville will face Wake Forest Wednesday and then Duke on Friday. Both games are at 11 am. With wins in those two games, UofL would qualify for the semifinals on Saturday with the championship game on Sunday.
"We're just making sure we are in that good routine," McDonnell said. "We don't need to change anything now, we just need to keep doing what we are doing."
McDonnell has coached Louisville to Omaha before and he believes this team has what it takes. He also knows a team can get hot in the post-season and make a run.
"Florida State was the eighth seed last year and won the tournament," McDonnell said. "And then they made it to Omaha so that just shows you the depth of our league. Virginia played in the play-in game one year and then went on to win the National Championship. 12 teams and only one is going to come out on top, so for us it just about playing good baseball."