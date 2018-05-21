Louisville Baseball swept Notre Dame in a three-game series and is ready for pool play in the ACC Tournament. The Cardinals' first game is Wednesday vs. Wake Forest.

"I'm excited," coach Dan McDonnell said. "We went through some struggles this year. That is healthy for a team. We got off to a great start, had some tough patches there in the middle, but we really rallied together with good starting pitching and good defense. Offensively we have really hit stride over the last month and I like our balance."

The Cardinals have won four-straight weekend series and have won 14 of their last 17 games.

"I like our team physically and mentally where they're at, and this is something they have prepared for," McDonnell said. "For us, we have been playing postseason baseball for the past couple of weeks."