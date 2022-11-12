LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball program announced Friday the signing of Curtis Williams Jr. to a national letter of intent in the 2023 class.





The 6-foot-6 guard wing Williams comes to The Ville from Brother Rice High School in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.





“We’re blessed to have a kid who brings a winning culture with him like Curtis,” Louisville head coach Kenny Payne said. “He will walk into our program understanding what winning takes. He’s a versatile guard wing who can play the 1, 2 or the 3, and an excellent defender. He brings a toughness and a fight to the game that we need. He’s an elite shooter, but as a player he’s more than that. He will bring a great spirit to our program that will be solely about team, work ethic and character. Louisville fans will love him.”





A longtime starter at Brother Rice, Williams averaged 16.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game as a junior last year for the Warriors in Detroit’s Catholic High School League. He shot 39% from 3-point range and has built a reputation as a lockdown defender while being named a First Team All-CHSL selection.





Williams is considered one of the top candidates for Michigan’s Mr. Basketball award as a senior this upcoming season.





He becomes the second member of Louisville’s 2023 signing class, joining Kaleb Glenn, who also officially signed with the Cardinals this week.



