LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A historic 10-win season filled with memorable moments in the Derby City will culminate on Wednesday, Dec. 27, in San Diego, Calif., as the University of Louisville will square off against the University of Southern California in the DirectTV Holiday Bowl in Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres.





Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Fox.





Tickets to the general public are on sale through the Holiday Bowl via Ticketmaster. Tickets are available for as low as $94





The Cardinals and Trojans will face off for the first time in school history and will be the 10th encounter ever against a team from the Pac-12 Conference.





The Trojans finished the regular season at 7-5 and 5-4 in the Pac-12 Conference and enter the postseason on a three-game losing streak.





USC is led by quarterback Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, who has thrown for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns this season. Wide receiver Tahj Washington leads the Trojans with 52 catches for 963 yards and six touchdowns. Running back MarShawn Lloyd has rushed for 820 yards and nine touchdowns.





Brohm has led the Cardinals to a national resurgence after guiding the Cards to their first appearance in the ACC title game, falling to No. 5 Florida State 16-6. In his first season leading his alma mater, Brohm guided the Cardinals to a 10-3 overall record, the school's first 10-win season since 2013.





The Cardinals were led by the duo of running back Jawhar Jordan and quarterback Jack Plummer, who led an offense that averaged 30.9 points per game. Jordan rushed for 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, the first running back to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark since 2019.





Plummer threw for 3,063 yards and 21 touchdowns, while completing 63.5 percent of his throws. Top wide receiver Jamari Thrash caught 63 passes for 858 yards and six touchdowns.





Defensively, the Cardinals allowed just 19.7 points per game after holding Florida State to just 16 points in the league title game. First team All-ACC defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte recorded 11.0 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss.





The Cardinals finished No. 16 in the final College Football Playoff selection committee rankings and No. 16 in the AP Top 25 and No. 15 AFCA Coaches poll.





Louisville is making its 26th appearance in a bowl game, compiling a 12-12-1 record. They have won two of the last three bowl games after defeating Cincinnati 24-7 in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl last season.



