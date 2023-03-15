LOUISVILLE, Ky. - ACC Network Extra will televise the University of Louisville's Football Pro Day live on Tuesday, March 28, from 11 a.m.- noon.

A total of 16 players from the 2022 team will be participating in Pro Day that will take place in the Howard Schnellenberger Football Complex, L&N Stadium and the Trager Indoor Practice Facility.

Fans can tune into see highlights of the 40-yard dash, work in the weightroom and watch the players participate in individual drill work for the scouts.

NFL Combine invitees Yaya Diaby, Yasir Abdullah, Malik Cunningham, Kei’Trel Clark Tiyon Evans will all be available for the scouts. Offensive linemen Adonis Boone, Caleb Chandler, Trevor Reid, linebackers Marvin Dallas and Momo Sanogo, defensive backs Kenderick Duncan and Chandler Jones, tight ends Marshon Ford and Isaac Martin and wide receivers Jaelin Carter and Tyler Hudson are also scheduled to workout.