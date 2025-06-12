Cards to Play Indiana in Gainbridge Fieldhouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville men’s basketball will face off against Indiana on Saturday, December 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., in the CareSource Invitational Indianapolis – Supporting Mental Health. CBS will televise the game with the tip time currently scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

“We’ve focused on building a strong, competitive non-conference schedule and the addition of a formidable opponent like Indiana was a great fit,” said head coach Pat Kelsey. “Indianapolis, like Louisville, is a basketball-rich city and playing the game in Gainbridge Fieldhouse is sure to create an elite atmosphere that both fanbases can enjoy. I’m excited for our team to be part of this event come December.”

The Cardinals trail the Hoosiers 10-12 in the all-time series between the two programs, with the record locked at 4-4 in neutral site games.

The last two meetings between the teams have been at a neutral site: Louisville defeated Indiana 89-61 in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis in 2024 after the Hoosiers won in the Empire Classic third-place game in 2023.

The Cards have faced Indiana three times in Indianapolis with UofL winning two of the three meetings, most recently when Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points and led Louisville to a 77-62 win on New Year’s Eve 2016.

Men’s Basketball Season Ticket Members have access to purchase tickets to the CareSource Invitational Indianapolis – Supporting Mental Health via their exclusive pre-sale starting today by logging in to their My Cardinals Account.

All other Season Ticket Members will be able to purchase starting Monday, June 16. Tickets will become available to the public on Tuesday, June 24.



