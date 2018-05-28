Ace pitcher Adam Wolf tossed nine strikeouts and gave up only one earned run in seven innings as the No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals defeated the No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils 9-2 in the second round of pool play in the ACC Tournament in Durham, N.C., Friday.

“Offensively, we got it going, and then obviously Adam was very good on the mound, and we did enough to win,” Louisville coach McDonnell said.

The Cards got off to a fast start in the first after two timely hits brought in four runs with bases loaded. The first came from Josh Stowers, who notched a 2-RBI single, followed by another 2-RBI single from Zach Britton moments later.

The four-run cushion allowed Wolf to settle into the game early. He gave up his only earned run of the day in the bottom of the third when the Blue Devils scored with two outs.

The Cards’ offensive onslaught continued in the fourth inning with a three-run double courtesy of Devin Mann. That hit ended the day for Duke starting pitcher Mitch Stallings, who gave up seven runs on seven hits. Mann then stole third base and eventually scored off a sacrifice fly ball from Logan Wyatt to make the score 8-1.

McDonnell made it known after the game that it’s not always about how many home runs a team hits when it comes to offensive success.

“When you look at our stat sheet, I think sometimes people get a little caught up with home runs and some of the sexier numbers," McDonnell said. "But I think when you look at our stat sheet, the doubles, I think we lead the ACC in doubles, the on-base percentage, and look at our walks and HBPs to strikeouts. There’s not many teams in the country that have equal walks and HBPs to strikeouts.”

Later on in the fifth Louisville scored its final run of the ballgame on an RBI groundout from Justin Lavey. Duke tacked on a run of their own in the bottom of the frame by scoring on a sac fly to make it 9-2.

Four of Wolf’s nine strikeouts came in the sixth and seventh innings as the Cardinals cruised their way to victory the rest of the way.

Shay Smiddy came into the game in the ninth for his fourth save of the season. Louisville will play against the 12-seed Pittsburgh Panthers Saturday at 1 p.m. in an elimination game. The winner will advance to the ACC Tournament title game on Sunday.