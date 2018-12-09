Something had to give. Louisville and Kentucky both entered Sunday's Battle of Unbeatens at 9-0, but Louisville won 80-75, handing Kentucky its first loss of the season.

The Cardinals (10-0) held an 18-point lead midway through the 3rd Quarter and led by 17 at the start of the 4th before lax defense and a late Kentucky run made it a more interesting game in the final minutes.

Louisville got an early boost from All-American Asia Durr who scored Louisville's first seven points. Kentucky quickly switched star guard Maci Morris off of Durr because the Cardinals' guard scored 15 points in the first quarter.

Durr was slowed a bit in the 2nd Quarter by Kentucky's Taylor Murray, but she found other ways to affect the game, finding teammates and effectively breaking down Kentucky's defense. Louisville led 36-29 at the half led by Durr's 19 points.

The Cardinals opened the second half with an 11-4 run that pushed the outcome out of doubt despite a couple of runs by the Wildcats in the second half.

The No. 4 Cardinals pushed the lead to double figures on a layup by Sam Fuehring with 8:04 left in the 3rd Quarter, and UofL led by as many as 18 points with 2:41 left in the 3rd.

Kentucky didn't quit, slowly clawing back until a three by Murray with just under four minutes left cut the UofL lead to 73-66. A jumper by Jaida Roper cut the UofL lead to two possessions, 73-68 before Louisville responded with a driving bankshot by Durr with just over two minutes left.

UK's Murray hit a driving layup to pull back within five, but Durr stepped to the line and hit 1-2 from the line to put Louisville up 76-70. A 1-2 trip to the line by Fuehring pushed the lead to seven, but Kentucky kept pushing, cutting the lead to four points in the final minute before Louisville secured the win.

Durr finished with 32 points, and the Cardinals double-figure scoring from four other players. Kentucky was led by Rhyne Howard's 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.