CardinalSports - Carlik Jones turning pro, signing with agent

A decision that shouldn't be all that surprising to CardinalSports subscribers became public today.

I reported on Friday that a decision had been made, and that Carlik Jones was off to the NBA.

The senior transfer guard was phenomenal during his one year in a Louisville uniform, averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Jones was a first-team All-ACC selection, respectively.

