CardinalSports - Carlik Jones turning pro, signing with agent

Carlik Jones turning pro, signing with agent
A decision that shouldn't be all that surprising to CardinalSports subscribers became public today.
I reported on Friday that a decision had been made, and that Carlik Jones was off to the NBA.
The senior transfer guard was phenomenal during his one year in a Louisville uniform, averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
Jones was a first-team All-ACC selection, respectively.
None of the three guards who were on the 2020-2021 roster will be returning. Josh Nickelberry has transferred to La Salle, & David Johnson and Carlik Jones are off to the NBA.
Louisville has brought in three guards in El Ellis, Jarrod West, and Noah Locke.
To continue the conversation, head over to the Collision Course to discuss what this means moving forward, and find out who Louisville could potentially target through the transfer portal.
Best of luck to Carlik Jones.