The hot-button topic in Louisville? What to do with UofL's stadium named after Papa John's founder John Schnatter.

Schnatter, who has resigned from UofL's Board of Trustees and resigned as head of the Papa John's Board, admitted to saying the N-word during a conference call months ago.

Louisville's stadium is named after Papa John's pizza, the company, but the naming rights deal is with the Schnatter, the individual.

While it is unclear at this point what Louisville CAN do about the stadium naming rights - there does not appear to be an embarrassment clause in the naming rights contract - it is more clear what several of the players want to happen.

UofL receiver Seth Dawkins tweeted he wants the name changed.