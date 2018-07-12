Change the stadium name? A player tweets his perspective
The hot-button topic in Louisville? What to do with UofL's stadium named after Papa John's founder John Schnatter.
Schnatter, who has resigned from UofL's Board of Trustees and resigned as head of the Papa John's Board, admitted to saying the N-word during a conference call months ago.
Louisville's stadium is named after Papa John's pizza, the company, but the naming rights deal is with the Schnatter, the individual.
While it is unclear at this point what Louisville CAN do about the stadium naming rights - there does not appear to be an embarrassment clause in the naming rights contract - it is more clear what several of the players want to happen.
UofL receiver Seth Dawkins tweeted he wants the name changed.
Former UofL players have also weighed in on social media including former UofL wide receiver and punt returner Montrell Jones.
"As a former player for University of Louisville we must change the name of Papa John's Cardinal stadium... IMMEDIATELY!!!!" Jones wrote on Facebook. "There's no way he can accidentally say "Ni--er" in any shape or form, and it's acceptable!!!! It's 2018 it's not an accident... Especially from the minorities that you've hired... I'm definitely upset about this, and MONEY doesn't hide ignorance, and racism."