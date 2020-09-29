CardinalSports - Chris Mack fires back at John Calipari

We've heard from Kentucky head coach John Calipari over the last couple of days as he has given his thoughts on the rivalry game. In a statement from Calipari to the Courier Journal, the head coach of the Wildcats had this to say regarding the game:

"While I understand the difficulty and the complications created by the pandemic, we are prepared to come to Louisville to play this season under the previously agreed upon terms, and we fully expect Louisville to honor the agreement with a return game to Rupp Arena next season. “We are contracted to play Notre Dame and a Big 12 opponent for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Rupp Arena this season and we are honoring those contracts even if it is with little or no fans. It is no one’s fault we are in a pandemic. We cannot predict the future with this virus whether that’s this December or next December. My hope is they are not trying to end this series because it is important for this state that we play.”

Calipari didn't stop there. While meeting with the media today, Calipari doubled down on his statement. "I know there was a question on the Louisville game. We have the date and the time unless that changes, and they choose not to play. We’ll plug in another team."

Enter Chris Mack.

Chris Mack unleashes on John Calipari in a video posted from his Twitter account.

In the video Mack says the two sides had a date worked out. "Never mind the fact that we had a December 12th mutually agreed upon date to play the game." Mack continued to rip Calipari, adding that Kentucky backed out of that. "Never mind the fact that they backed out of the 12th because they were returning from London on December 6th after playing Michigan. They tought it was too close to the 12th."

Mack ended by putting the ball in Calipari's court. "Listen, I don’t want to stand in the way of college basketball’s best rivalry. Whatever is most convenient for Coach Cal, we’ll do it."

What does all of this mean in the grand scheme of things?

Chris Mack definitely heard the chatter that he was "scared" to play the game. He heard the chatter that he was "whining" too much. And he just gave college basketball's best rivalry the spark it desperately needed. Mack stated loud and clear that he will go toe to toe with John Calipari, something that Rick Pitino stayed away from for the most part.

Yes, Mack is 0-2 against John Calipari, but it feels like this gave Louisville fans a renewed sense of confidence that Mack isn't going to take this rivalry lightly. That's what the fan base needed, and that's what the rivalry needed. Happy Tuesday!



Update: John Calipari responds.

See you December 26th. Can't wait! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) September 30, 2020