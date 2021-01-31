CardinalSports - Chris Mack talks Georgia Tech & more

Takeaways from Mack:

- Mack thinks Jose Alvarado is one of the best offensive players in the ACC.

- Mack mentions that Georgia Tech's intensity is going to be a big challenge.

- The emotional fire Georgia Tech brings is going to have to be matched. Mack says playing with fire is a skill that can be developed and certain players on the team are learning that.

- Mack is pleased with Samuell Williamson's response to coming off the bench, but says the lineup may still be changed.

- With a young group, Mack doesn't know game to game who will be starting.