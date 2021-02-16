CardinalSports - Chris Mack talks layoff, previews Syracuse, & more

- Mack says this COVID pause was different than the last time, mainly because guys who tested negative were allowed to still go to the gym. In the last pause, nobody was able to go to the gym, so guys went 8-9 days without touching a basketball.

- Mack says he struggled with symptoms for the first 3-4 days of COVID, and then the next 5 days, he went a bit stir crazy.

- Mack says he isn't sure if any of the postponed games will get made up, but the administration has been in contact with the ACC.

- Mack says he talked with Clemson coach Brad Brownell on how to handle the layoff, and what to do to keep the spirit up within the team.