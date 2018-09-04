Opening Statement “After watching the video, it’s a lot of what I talked about after the game. They (Alabama) are a very, very good football team in all three phases. Offensively, they controlled the line of scrimmage, their quarterback made some great throws. They had some really good catches that they made, their receivers were fast. Defensively, their front four were very dominant players. They had speed at linebacker. Even the ball that (junior wide receiver) Seth Dawkins caught and ran down - looked like it was going to be a touchdown - their linebacker caught him from behind. They’re very experienced, so they were difficult to knock off the line of scrimmage. Special teams wise, we gave up some big returns. A couple of them we had guys right there to make tackles, and we weren’t able to make the tackles. We need to do a better job of tackling in space on special teams.

“As far as our offense goes, we have to establish a running game. We’re looking for an identity. We went into the game thinking we had that. They (Alabama) did a good job of shutting it down, using different pressures to shut it down. Also, we’ve got to find out who out who our running back really is. I thought (junior running back) Trey (Smith) did some good things out there, but he actually got injured and didn’t finish the second half, so we’ll have to see what his status is. It was exciting to see (freshman running back) Hassan (Hall) get in and see his speed on kickoff return. You try to get through the first game and try not to have too many freshmen out there, but we’re going to have to get him in. Javian Hawkins (freshman running back) was in a situation where he wasn’t available for the game. He had gotten injured. He put a smile on my face at halftime when he came up to me at halftime and said, ‘Coach, I can go. I’m OK, I can go.’ That just shows a great mindset and toughness. I don’t think most true freshmen would come up to the head coach at halftime and tell them that, so I was really happy to hear that. I know he has a lot of confidence, and it’ll be good to have him back. “We’ve got to be able to protect the quarterback. They mixed coverages up. They did a good job with a few blitzes, where (redshirt sophomore quarterback) Jawon (Pass) thought it was a different coverage with the pressure that they brought, confused him a little bit. I thought he did a good job of competing, standing in the pocket, getting hit, completing passes. Then he does what all quarterbacks have done at some point in their career, a lot of times it’s early, and when you’re young and inexperienced, you get your eyes down. You see some flashes and then you get your eyes down. We actually had an open guy down the middle for a touchdown on one play, and they brought a line game and he felt it, got his eyes down and didn’t see the touchdown. It was his No. 1 guy in his progression, so it was just inexperience. Like I said, there’s not been a quarterback that I’ve ever been around, or watched, that at some point in their career doesn’t get their eyes down on the rush and doesn’t see what’s going on down on the field. I know he’s going to learn a lot from it, and a lot of the speed that we’ll see won’t quite be what we just saw, so hopefully that will make a lot of difference for him. I was really happy that he stayed in there, finished, and competed. I was not going to take him out. I wanted him to stay in there and get better, work through it, and see his competitive spirit. That’s what we were talking about on the sideline. He said, ‘I’m going to keep working on it, keep going.’ So, I was impressed with his mindset. “Defensively, we did a lot of good things as far as running to the football. We got some good pressure on the quarterback early. We can’t give up the big plays, that hurt us. The big play throws for touchdowns hurt us a lot. I did like a lot of things I saw from our defense, and I did like the sideline on both sides, offense and defense. The kids were into it. They were listening, they were communicating, they made adjustments and went out on the field and did what we talked about. All of that will carry over and help us get better, but we have to do a better job of pressuring the quarterback without bringing pressure in the four-man pass rush. There were times after we got tired on the defensive front, we didn’t have the rush we needed to help the secondary out. It all has to work together. You need tight coverage and good pass rush, and they didn’t always work together every play. The attitude is good and the willingness is there, and I know we’ll keep improving and getting better. “I’m looking forward to this week. I’m looking forward to opening up the stadium. I’m hoping we have a big crowd, and everybody has a lot of fun. We do have to have a great week of practice. This is an important week of practice for us. We need to focus and concentrate and get better technically and scheme wise, and not make the mistakes that we made.”

On the loss of redshirt junior linebacker Jon Greenard to injury “That was a good loss. He’s been a young man that’s really tried to be the leader in a number of ways – by example, playing hard, taking more pride in running full speed to the ball, which really showed up in practice and was a huge step for him, and then vocally, he’s a kid that’s been around here for a long time. He really was taking a lot of pride in doing that, and then he went down. We’re going to be without him for a while, he has a ligament injury in his wrist. It’s a significant injury, and we’re going to be without him for a while. I don’t even know the timetable on that, but it’s a shame because he worked extremely hard to prepare and get ready for the season. He landed on it really differently and injured it. The good thing is our guys adjusted and got better, we had a little lull there at one point, and I was really concerned. We talked about it, and coach (Brian) VanGorder [defensive coordinator] got them over on the sideline and talked about it. Then they came out and did a better job.” On the status of redshirt senior cornerback Cornelius Sturghill “He should be good to go. He got hit in the hip, and I saw him yesterday in the locker room and he was working out this morning. He should be good to go this week.”

On what needs to be improved on special teams and adjusting without assistant coach Chris Klenakis “We’re handling it with the staff. Everybody is coaching on it, everybody is coaching a particular guy on it. On the kickoff return, we’ve got to kick the ball better. He slipped and almost fell down as he was kicking the ball, so it ended up being a line drive and didn’t give us an opportunity to cover really well. We did a pretty good job of adjusting to it, and then we missed two tackles right in the hole. The two guys that were there, I don’t know if they knocked each other off, but we missed the tackle. He made a great run, you can’t take anything away from him because he made a great run and stayed on his feet and got in in the end zone, but we didn’t do a good enough job. The punt returns hurt us, and again, some of it is the placement of the punt, and they (Alabama) did a good job of holding us up. They were getting us at the line of scrimmage, holding us up and not letting us get down the field. We have to do a better job of understanding what they’re doing and freeing each other up. That’s part of punt return is being able to pick for each other and free each other up when they’re not rushing, they’re just holding you up at the line of scrimmage. That hurt us a little bit.” On the performance of the running backs, specifically redshirt freshman Colin Wilson and redshirt sophomore Dae Williams “Dae gives us a good sense of security in throwing the football because he did a really good job of protection. He’s big, he’s physical, he can run the routes and catch the ball. He didn’t run like Dae usually runs, he’s more physical than that, and he can bang in there and get yards after the carry. I thought he was a little bit tentative, and some of that is just coming off an injury. I thought with Colin we didn’t give him enough opportunities. He came in there early and made a mistake. It was kind of a questionable call maybe – whether he was in motion or not – but we had a guy open for a touchdown. It ended up hurting us and upsetting us, so we probably got him out of the game too soon and didn’t give him enough chances, but hopefully he’ll get back and get his opportunities in the next couple weeks and get going.”

On how valuable the game film can be: “Yeah, I mean we focus a lot on it. It's a little bit different schedule for us because we're out of school today. So, normally when we're at this meeting, we've already had our video with our players and our meetings and everything. But we got back late, really late, you know a plane issue late, like 6:30 a.m. late. They should have moved my TV show back I think, but they didn't. So, we haven't watched it with our players yet. Normally, I've already done that and we practiced on Sunday night, but we'll come back this afternoon at 5 p.m. and have a team meeting and then special teams, and then watch it with the positions. Then we'll go out on the field and get a little bit of work in, get the legs back and the soreness out and start our normal week on Tuesday.” On finding a balance between learning from film and not hurting the team confidence: “I've always believed the way you have confidence is to play well, do things right. So, we're going to face it and we're going to watch the video. We're going to show what we did well, what we didn't do well. I think the biggest thing for an athlete is to be able to look in the mirror when I didn't do what I'm supposed to do, or I didn't display courage like I'm supposed to display courage, and I can look myself in the mirror and admit it. Then I have the ability to overcome it. So, we're going to. They have to be their first, worst critic, that's what I always tell them as a player. You've got to be your worst critic. You’ve got to go in and see the video and understand what you did, what you didn't do, and be hard on yourself. And then the coach probably will be too, he's just following in line with the player.” On the team’s confidence: “Actually, I'm not concerned about that because of the way they were on the sideline and the way they kept playing and competing, and the fact that we had some success at the end. I'm not concerned about that. I didn't see it in the locker room after the game. I think what we need to see is how we can improve and do better and be more consistent. It was a truly a team loss. We gave up things on defense, we did things on offense. It didn't help us win, and we gave up things in special teams. So, they see that we have to do it together. And I think they'll see that on how much closer they really actually were than the score because we gave them points in all three phases.” On Indiana State: “I watched a video. They do a really good job of coaching. Their defense is very well coached. It's a good game for us in the fact that they're going to run a lot of different pressures and bring guys, and they don't just sit there and play base defense, so that's good. That'll help us get better, help our quarterback to handle all that. Offensively, they went to kind of a zone read. They’ve got a quarterback that's tall and can run. They didn't throw the ball a lot, but he threw it pretty well when he did throw the ball. So, I think it'll be a good game for us, but I was impressed with how well they were coached.” On who needs to step in to Greenard’s position: “I mean we’ve got to do it with a lot of guys, but (redshirt sophomore defensive end Tabarius) Peterson really needs to step up and do a good job. He's very, very talented. I don't think we've touched his talent yet as far as his production. You're talking about a guy that's 250 (pounds), that can run a 4.50 40 (yard dash) and is extremely strong, so we've got to get him more time, and he's got to produce and get it going. Derek Dorsey (redshirt sophomore defensive lineman) came in in the second half and played some defensive end for us to the tight end side. He did a good job, was really good against the run and used his hands well, and he really helped us in the second half, getting through not having Jonathan (Greenard) out there.”



On what is meant by Pass’ eyes being down “What happens with a quarterback is when you drop back to pass the ball, you’ve got to keep your eyes up and see the secondary. Every pass play, what we do is we have somebody that we hold and then somebody that we key. So, like on a simple curl play, he’ll come back and he’ll try to hold the linebacker by keeping his eyes straight ahead for three steps, and then the last two steps he’ll look at the flat curl defender and key him. If he’s in the curl, he’ll throw it to the guy in the flat. If he’s in the flat, then he’ll throw it to the curl. When you’re experiencing some pressure and you get hit and they’re bringing guys different places, which they did a lot of, there’s a time when all of a sudden that pass rush comes and a different colored jersey flashes in front of you, and your eyes go down to the pass rush. So, I don’t hold anybody, and I don’t key anybody. Basically, I start playing blind. That has happened to every quarterback I’ve ever coached. The No. 1 thing they have to do is understand it, and then get over it. I know that he’ll see it, and he’ll know it, and he’ll say I can’t believe I missed a touchdown right down the middle, but it’s hard to see it when you’re looking at the pass rush.”