Louisville football practice doesn't start until August 2, but the Louisville coaching staff has been hard at work prepping for the start of Fall practice.

After being moved out of their offices after the final game of the 2017 season, the UofL coaches got a first hand view of the construction on the north end of the stadium for the last eight months.

As Cardinal Stadium and the Schnellenberger Building expanded - including a massive doubling of the weight room and training facilities - the coaches were perched in the suites on the East side of the stadium. But now things are changing.