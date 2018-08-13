Coaches corner: What is UofL getting on and off the field in Denzel Daxon?
On Saturday, Louisville picked up a big surprise commitment in 6'3" 305lbs Denzel Daxon of Miami, FL. Playing for Carol City high school, Daxon joins fellow defensive line commit Kristian Varner in...
