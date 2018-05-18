The ACC is one of - if not the top - athletic conference in the country.

With recent national championships in football, basketball, baseball, women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s cross country and men’s tennis, the ACC is competitive in every sport it competes, except one.

The ACC has thirteen schools that compete in women’s softball, all except Wake Forest and Clemson, yet not one has ever finished first or second in the national championship.

In the 2018 season the ACC has one team ranked in the top 35 Coaches poll, number 8 Florida State. In the 64-team seeding for the NCAA Tournament the ACC has two teams in the field, automatic qualifier Florida State and Notre Dame. Notre Dame was selected due to their higher RPI ranking of 42 compared to Louisville’s 44. The SEC has thirteen teams selected for the tourney and the same number in the top 25 of the RPI.

Therein lies the reason that the ACC is so disrespected in women’s softball. ACC schools get very little credit in national rankings for ACC wins because of the low standing in the RPI.

Until the ACC begins winning against SEC schools they will continue to lag behind in softball. Louisville had two games against the SEC this season and lost both, to Kentucky and South Carolina. Florida State, the ACC tournament champ was 2-2 against the SEC.

The last five tournaments have been won by Florida (2) and Oklahoma (3). West Coast teams, primarily in the PAC 12, have won most of the 35 championships. Louisville has a lot of work to do to be nationally competitive in women’s softball.