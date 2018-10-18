With the football team sporting a 2-5 record and prospects dim for improvement going forward, it’s time to move on to another topic. How about basketball?

A year ago (October 16, 2017) Head Coach Rick Pitino was fired by the university after 16 somewhat tumultuous seasons. Although he won 416 games including three Final Fours and a national championship his tenure included unprofessional behavior and an obvious lack of satisfactory oversight.

UofL enters the 2018-19 basketball season with a proud history (despite the NCAA’s best effort to tarnish it) and renewed enthusiasm by the fan base. Coach Chris Mack has brought energy and interest to the program and in spite of a roster yearning for experience and skill promises excitement and interest throughout the city.

No one has any idea what this teams record will be but most believe this group will be one that hustles and plays smart. Let’s hope for the best and celebrate a new era in Cardinal basketball.

Since we’re talking basketball, how about the best of all time? Let me share my opinion and everyone jump in:

BEST REBOUNDER- a tie between Charley Tyra and Wes Unseld. Without a doubt these two are much better than any other Cardinal. Not only do they have more in a career than any other player, Tyra-1617 (95 games), Unseld- 1551 (82 games), they did it playing in much fewer games. Pervis Ellison had 1149 rebounds but played in 136 games.

PUREST SHOOTER- Lancaster Gordon. Lancaster had the smoothest mid-range jump shot of any Cardinal. He is 15th all-time in total points with 1614 prior to the implementation of the 3-point shot. He also played on what I consider the best Cardinal team all-time, 1982-83.

BEST BALL HANDLER- tie between Peyton Siva and Jim Price. Although LaBradford Smith was the top career assist man in Cardinal history this stat is more about ball handling without turnovers. Peyton Siva and Jim Price always were the best in setting up the offense and not having turnovers.

BEST 3-POINT SHOOTER- tie between Dwayne Morton and Brian Kiser. Both shot over 45% for their career.