Could it be that the University of Louisville Baseball team has turned the corner and is now a contender for the Atlantic Division in the ACC?

After losing four of five series against ACC teams the Cards had their first series sweep of the season last weekend against last place Virginia Tech in the Coastal Division.

After a season opening 14-game win streak UofL is now on it’s second longest of the season with five, including Tuesday’s win at home over Kentucky.

The good news for Louisville is the remaining ACC schedule. All of their series are against the bottom dwellers of the Atlantic and Coastal Divisions: Boston College, Notre Dame, Pitt and Virginia. They also have mid-week games against No. 12 Indiana and No. 6 Vanderbilt on May 1 in Nashville.

Other good news for the Cards is that 9 of their 11 losses have come against teams ranked in the Top 20 in the nation. They also have six wins against Top 20 teams including No. 2 North Carolina State and No. 5 Texas Tech.

The five-game winning streak has been the result of improved play both at the plate and on the mound. In the five-game win streak the Cardinal pitchers have walked a total of 11 batters. In the previous five losses the pitchers walked 42 batters.

Improved hitting by Josh Stowers and Danny Oriente has been key in scoring runs.

With 20 games left on the regular season and 25 wins, it’s not impossible for the Cards to reach the coveted 50-win mark as they have four of the last six seasons.