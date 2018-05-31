Have you been watching what is happening with the Cardinal baseball team? Why the huge turnaround in the middle of the season that saw the Cards rapidly move from the bottom of the pack in the ACC Atlantic Division to a third place finish, one spot ahead of pre-season favorite Florida State?

UofL had started the season with a 14-game winning streak and had a victory over highly ranked Texas Tech in early March. They were the last college baseball team to lose a game for the second season in a row. But the team struggled over the next 17 games and won only six of those 17 games.

Halfway through the conference season the Cards were an uncharacteristic 6-9 in league play and had only one series win against a conference foe, with two victories at home over Coastal leader North Carolina. They would lose the next four league series including a 1-2 record against Wake Forest.

After going 2-1 against then-No. 2 ranked North Carolina State at home things turned around for the Cards. Louisville went 20-5 the second half of the season and swept league foes Virginia Tech, Pitt and Notre Dame. They went 2-1 against Boston College and 1-2 against Virginia. They also won against then-Top 10-ranked Kentucky and defeated Cincinnati 24-6. Their conference record in the final 15 games was 12-3.

So why the sudden improvement? My observation includes the following reasons:

• UofL played the better teams in the first half of the season. North Carolina State, North Carolina, Clemson and Florida State were all ranked in the top ten of the RPI at one time during the season.

• On April 6, coach Dan McDonnell moved Josh Stowers from leadoff in the batting order to 5th against NC State. In that game Josh went 1-2 and walked twice. That was the beginning of a remarkable run for the junior outfielder. He raised his batting average 80 points, hit for power and increased his walks. He became one of the best hitters in the league.

• The emergence of Bobby Miller as the 3rd starter. Although he has struggled in the last two games he is 5-1 and has a 2.45 ERA.

• The return of Danny Oriente and his .313 batting average.

• The late season rebirth of Devin Mann raising his average to .299 and increased long-ball hitting.

• The development of newcomers Drew Campbell, Lucas Dunn, Ethan Stringer, Austin Conway, Reid Detmers and Zach Britton.

This Cardinal team might be peaking at just the right time.