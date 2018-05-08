As Yogi Berra used to say, “Baseball is 90 percent mental and the other half is physical.”

That bit of Yogi-ism seems to perfectly describe the UofL baseball team the last three Sundays as they seemingly lose concentration in Game 3 of recent weekend series.

Three straight weekends the Cards have floundered in Sunday losses that on paper should be easy wins. In those three losses, Louisville has scored a total of three runs.

In the first two games against Virginia the Cards scored nine runs prior to only one in the third game; against Indiana State UofL scored thirteen runs in games one and two; and in the Boston College series Louisville scored 17 runs in games one and two.

Early in the season the Cards struggled to find a third-day pitcher, but in recent games freshman Bobby Miller has been excellent and leads the team with a .097 ERA. In all three losses, Miller has left the game with UofL tied or ahead. Against Indiana State he allowed no runs in seven innings.

Only against Indiana State did the Cards face the opponent’s best pitcher. Coming off an injury Weston Rivers was 2-0 and had a 1.54 ERA. In 27 innings pitched he had only nine strikeouts but against the Cards he struck out six and gave up one run in seven innings.

So what’s the deal with Sunday losses? Is fatigue setting in after a long weekend of baseball? This Cardinal team needs to wake up and maintain intensity for three games.

It will be very beneficial for this team’s post-season aspirations to win out, especially against ACC opposition. The Cards are presently three games behind No. 2 North Carolina State in the Atlantic Division and a sweep of Pitt and Notre Dame would help the Cardinals' chances of hosting a regional tournament.

Let’s hope the Cards get that 90 percent mental engaged on Sundays and get the job done.