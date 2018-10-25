With winter and basketball season approaching the fall sports at the University of Louisville are quickly drawing to a conclusion. For several UofL sports potential championships are on the horizon, especially in the ACC:

Cross Country will compete in the ACC Championship on Friday in Boston. Kenya’s Dorcas Wasike leads the women and her fellow countryman Emmanuel Cheboson leads the men. Dorcas was runner-up last season.

Men’s Soccer currently is in second place in the ACC Atlantic Division and finishes the season against #1 Wake Forest on Friday in Winston-Salem. The Cards are ranked 10th in the collegiate rankings with an 8-3-3 record.

Women’s Soccer is fourth in the ACC with a 6-3 record. They are 12-4 overall with a home game against Virginia Tech Friday night and are ranked 27 nationally.

Field Hockey is in third place in the ACC with a 3-3 record and 12-5 overall. They are ranked 15 in the country and play in the ACC championship on November 1.

Volleyball is 9-1 in the ACC with their only loss to #6 Pitt. They are 16-5 overall and ranked 22 nationally. Their next four matches against ACC competition are at home.