Congratulations to the Men’s Soccer Team for winning their first ACC Championship. The issues involving Cardinal football and the removal of Coach Bobby Petrino overshadowed their impressive run in the conference tournament.

In the final game the Cards dispatched the No. 4 North Carolina 1-0 to complete a succession of wins over highly ranked teams. In the opening game of the tourney Louisville defeated No. 18 Notre Dame and in the second game defeated No. 1 Wake Forest 2-1 in overtime.

Junior Cherif Dieye scored the winning goal while goalie Jake Gelnovatch gave up only one goal in the three tournament games. Senior Tate Schmitt was named tournament MVP and Dieye, Gelnovatch, Lamine Conte and Ziyad Fekri were named to the All-Tournament team. The Cards will start the NCAA Tournament Sunday Nov. 18 probably at home.

Men’s Soccer has players from eight foreign countries and ten states, including three from Louisville and one from Richmond, Ky.