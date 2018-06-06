Like many of my generation I was an avid baseball fan in my youth. I especially loved baseball and played until I was 16-years old when I realized I couldn’t hit the curve ball and most of the pitchers I played against couldn’t control the curve ball. That’s when I decided to switch to softball (both slow and fast pitch) and stuck with that until I was 60 and the knees gave out.

In high school I lost interest in baseball until my youngest son joined the Male High team in the 90s. I would occasionally attend a Colonels, River Bats or Bats game but in general baseball was too long and not enough action.

That all changed when Lelo Prado, Dan McDonnell and then Patterson Stadium arrived at the University of Louisville. Attending games at Patterson and cheering for winning teams became one of my favorite activities. I found that my friends and family also enjoyed an afternoon at the ballpark. Having a team that constantly wins makes it easy to get excited about any sport.

But after following the Cards this season and throughout the regional tournament in Lubbock I remembered something that always agitated me about baseball, the calling of balls and strikes by the umps behind the plate and the inconsistency of those calls. Not only do different umps have a different strike zone the same umps sometimes call balls and strikes differently during a game. That was especially true of two umps calling the games in Lubbock.

It’s not that the calls favor one team over another but it’s very challenging for the pitchers and hitters not knowing what is going to be called a strike. Some umps have a wider plate (which is actually 17 inches wide), some call higher strikes, some call lower strikes and some are just lousy in all directions.

Out of curiosity I checked on the actual strike zone for college baseball and I found something interesting, the official strike zone had changed since I played in the fifties and sixties. As a matter of fact it had changed four times since I played. In those days it was the armpits to the top of the knee. Did you know that now the strike zone was from the halfway point of the shoulders and the pants and the hollow beneath the kneecap? I didn’t know that the hollow beneath the kneecap was an official part of the body. I don’t even have one.

Below is an evolution of the strike zone. Maybe now, like me, you won’t be yelling at the umps so often.