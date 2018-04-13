All Cardinal fans should feel confident that the football program is in good hands and Bobby Petrino is here to stay.

When Coach Petrino returned to Louisville to become head coach of the UofL football team in 2014 there was some unease by a handful of Cardinal fans that the Cards' old coach would be rehired after leaving town following a very successful stint from 2003-2006. His firing from Arkansas after a moral lapse didn’t warm the hearts of some and others worried the hire may add to the overload of drama that was surrounding UofL’s basketball program. Other fans worried his intent was to polish his reputation and move on to a more attractive and lucrative program.

Now moving into his fifth season as Louisville’s head coach Petrino appears to be at home for the long term.

On the field, Petrino has managed the program into a competitive position in the tough ACC. Since joining the conference in 2014 Louisville is the third-best team behind perennial powers Clemson and Florida State with a conference won-loss record of 21-11.

In 2016, the Cards defeated three times national champion Florida State 63-20 at home and 31-28 in Tallahassee last season.

Petrino has been to a bowl game each of his four seasons and has a win over Texas A&M in the Music City Bowl.

Two of the last three years Clemson has played in the national championship after edging the Cards by three and six points.

But Petrino’s most impressive success since returning to Louisville is in his private life. He has wrapped himself in his family and keeps them close. A son and two sons-in-law are on his staff and Petrino has become one of Louisville’s most benevolent citizens.

The Petrino Family Foundation has shared hundreds of thousands of dollars with organizations such as Kosair Hospital and the Salvation Army. They give scholarships to low-income students attending UofL; bought uniforms for the Marching Band; given money to help flood victims and a free ‘Just for Kids’ football clinic.

With Bobby Petrino's work on the field and focus on our community off the field, the program is in good hands.