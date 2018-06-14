Congratulations to Vince Tyra for wrapping up a long-term commitment from Coach Dan McDonnell to continue coaching the Cardinal baseball team.

What has occurred since Dan arrived on campus is close to remarkable. Initially Card fans compared the coach to past UofL baseball records and the remarkable success he has had in building a national powerhouse in collegiate baseball.

Now, after 12 seasons as UofL coach, we compare him to other coaches, including the great ones. His record against the best competition includes:

• A .714 winning percentage (4th nationally among active coaches with at least five years as a head coach),

• Two-time national Coach of the Year,

• Three-time ACC Coach of the Year,

• 3rd nationally in wins from 2007-2018,

• 10 NCAA Regional appearances,

• 7 NCAA Super Regional appearances and

• Nine 45-win seasons.

And he turned things around quickly, making his first of four trips to the College World Series in his first season at the helm. He also did it in spite of serious obstacles.

Louisville had no reputation as a baseball destination for aspiring pro players. It had no history of tournament success to attract players. UofL was a cold weather destination. College baseball had a scholarship limit of 11.7 per school, which made it difficult to stockpile top players.

In spite of the difficulties, Dan McDonnell prevailed and now UofL is one of the top five college programs in the country.

I’m already looking forward to next season.