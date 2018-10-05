I’ve been trying to answer questions about this University of Louisville football team since the first game and now I have two teams to try to figure out how they are going to perform. I have the one team that took the field Saturday and played suburb football for the first forty minutes and led by a score of 21-7. The second team is the one that played like a repeat of games 2-4 and was outscored 21-3 in the final 20 minutes of the game.

At the five-minute mark of the 3rd quarter everything seemed to change for the Cards after playing with determination, hustle and execution to that point. The bad Card appeared after UofL moved the ball to a first down at the Louisville 45-yard line after taking over at the 15. On first down a running play moved the ball to the FSU 48-yard line. A pass to wide-open receiver was overthrown but UofL got a first down on a four-yard run. At that point every thing fell apart. After another overthrown pass to a wide-open receiver, a fumble and a sack the Cards ended up at their own 37-yard line and had to punt. Everything went downhill for the Cards from there.

The punt sailed to the 15-yard line but the punt returner caught the ball as two Louisville defenders ran past his position and he returned 32 yards to the FSU 45-yard line. One play later the score was 21-14 and the Cards were on their way to a devastating defeat.

With a first down on the FSU 21-yard line and two minutes to go in the game it appeared the Cards would eke out a victory. But it was not to be. On first down Louisville inexplicably decided to pass and the Noles intercepted at the 19-yard line. With less than two minutes in the game they went 81 yards into the end zone for a 28-24 victory.

Now the pertinent question is which UofL team will show up for the Georgia Tech game? The first 40 minutes or the last 20?