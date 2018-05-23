For those of us that have a propensity to dislike the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Cardinal Baseball team provides an opportunity to celebrate like a fanatic that lives or dies by wins and losses.

Last weekend’s sweep of the Golden Domers extended the Cards win streak over the Irish to 16 games in the past seven seasons. That’s a lot of games over a once perennial national powerhouse.

From 2002-2006 Notre Dame won five consecutive Big East Championships. In 2006 Louisville joined the Big East and was one of two teams in the conference to go 2-1 against the Irish. In 2007 the Cards swept Notre Dame and have been beating them ever since going 28-8 since 2006 in the Big East and ACC.

Notre Dame has not been to the College World Series since 2002 while the Cards have been to three since 2006.

In 2006, I attended the Big East tournament in Clearwater and I distinctly remember the arrogance of the Notre Dame fans concerning the tournament championship. There was an entitlement mentality among the fans that was palpable. The 2006 Big East baseball championship was the last that Notre Dame would win in any conference.

The same was true in men’s tennis. In 2006, I attended the Cards first Big East tennis tournament at USF in Tampa. Notre Dame had won the previous two championships and along with Miami dominated the league. Those two schools had won every BE men’s tennis championship since 1993 until Louisville joined in 2006. Louisville won the championship and Notre Dame fans were incredulous. Louisville and Notre Dame would go on to win six of the next seven Big East championships, each with three.