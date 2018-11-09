It’s time! In case you have been on a deserted island for the past three months it’s time to make a head coaching change for the University of Louisville football program.

Earlier in the season I was willing to give Bobby Petrino one more season to straighten out the problems that bedeviled the team and led to lopsided defeats against every team whether good or mediocre. But the total futility displayed in the last three defeats has convinced this long-time fan that the problems are insurmountable and have gone from problems to catastrophes.

This program has so many issues that the present coach can no longer find solutions to fix the problems. It’s not only the losses but also the performance of the players that have become an embarrassment to the team, the fans and the university. It doesn’t matter if it is the skill level, coaching or effort the result has become total dysfunction on the field as highlighted by the results.

Not only is the program losing games it is losing existing players and future recruits.

This is not a problem that can be remedied by the coaches on staff from top to bottom. A few tweaks on the coaching staff aren’t going to result in any improvement. The situation is too systemic and involves a culture that cannot be corrected with any familiar faces. UofL must clean house.

Without total changes there will be no fans in the stands, no revenue to finance the program and no recruits to fill much needed weaknesses in the roster. I don’t envy new A.D. Vince Tyra but this is a chance for him to put his stamp on the program in football as well as basketball, where most feel he hit a home run.

I look forward to the future as I’m sure dramatic changes will await Cardinal football fans in 2019.