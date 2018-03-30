Just how good is Jeff Walz Cardinal basketball team? After finishing the season 32-2 the Cards are now on an 11 game win streak that includes an ACC Tournament Championship and four easy wins through the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.

Those victories were by an average of 27.5 points and included wins over No. 13 Oregon State and No. 15 Stanford. Sixth-seeded Oregon State had defeated No. 3 seed Tennessee in Knoxville and No. 2 seed Baylor, then the No. 2 ranked team in the country.

Based on NCAA Tournament action so far, Louisville is a mighty good team. Their 36 wins on the season are the most in school history and could be even more with a win or two in the Final Four. UofL’s 33-point win over Oregon State in the Elite Eight is the highest margin of victory among the four quarterfinal winners.

Unlike the men, a few ‘elite’ basketball programs dominate the women’s game. Louisville is one of those programs. The Cards have averaged 30 wins over the past six seasons. Unfortunately for Walz and the Cardinals, they have been a member of the same conference as other ‘elite’ teams; first with UConn and Notre Dame in the Big East and now with Notre Dame in the ACC.

UofL has played in two national championships, both times losing to UConn which has established itself as the ‘elite’ of the ‘elite’ as it dominates women’s college basketball. This year Coach Geno Auriemma of UConn passed UCLA's John Wooden with the most Final Fours in men's or women’s collegiate basketball. Since 2009, UConn has won six national championships and been in the Final Four eleven years in a row.

This year’s tournament experienced very few upsets and the Final Four includes all No. 1 seeds. The four teams combined for six total losses, four of which are to the other teams in the Final Four. All four teams in the Final Four are part of the women’s ‘elite’ group that dominates the sport. Other elite teams include South Carolina (eliminated by UConn) and Baylor, upset by Oregon State.

But back to Louisville: With only one graduating senior, two top players redshirting and a top recruiting class, Louisville looks to be part of the ‘elite’ for years to come.