Now what? What’s left for Cardinal football fans after the third straight loss, two at home?

It appears that there is no hope that this year’s team will overcome the youth and inexperience that plagues their performance on the field and nothing seems to get better. The quarterback position that promised to be settled prior to the season has been a big question mark. Is it going to be Puma, Malik or is there a chance that freshman Jordan Travis will be elevated to the job of leading this struggling Cardinal offense?

To this long-in-the-tooth Cardinal fan there’s nothing left to do but be in my seat on Oct. 27 when Wake Forest comes to town to play our 2-5 team. What else can we do?

I still enjoy getting to the game early and taking part in tailgating or relaxing in one of the comfortable venues that are unique and among the best in the country. We are one of the largest and best tailgating fan groups in college football and to me the outcome of the game doesn’t impact that activity.

It’s time to look to the future. Puma Pass had shown flashes of ability that needs to be enhanced with more experience. Quit messing with his confidence and let him grow. At this point he’s our best hope to win games. Next season the defense will hopefully understand what BVG expects and how to play his 4-3 defense. We are so young that adding redshirts and next year’s freshman class will give us much needed depth.

There are three elements to college football: players, coaches and fans. At least we can uphold our part of the equation.