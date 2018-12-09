There are a myriad of meanings for the word culture but the one I like best is “the way of life of a particular group of people at a particular time”.

That best describes the objective of Coach Scott Satterfield as he sets out to establish a culture “that will result in winning football”. Needless to say the previous culture of the University of Louisville football program was dysfunctional and the antithesis of a winning environment.



Although I don’t know exactly what changes Coach Satterfield has in mind I would guess that his culture change would include the following:

Treating everyone within and without the program with dignity and respect. Players will not talk back to coaches and coaches will not address players with an expletive or in a disrespectful manner. That doesn’t mean they won’t be yelled at or have high accountability for behavior both on and off the field but they will be respected and encouraged. Most important the players will be taught how to play and how to act.

Be on time for all meetings, classes and practices. Don’t be late for anything.

Give 100% in everything you do, work hard and hustle at all times. Organizations that allow mediocrity usually produce a mediocre product.

Know your business. Study your position and practice hard to be the best among peers

Have a ‘team’ mentality and do what’s best for the team not yourself. Only when all members give for the team can the team excel.

Be a model for the community. Behavior on and off the field must be an example for young people and everyone in the community.

Represent the University of Louisville with dignity and honor. Wearing a uniform with the name of an institution on the back means that everything you do reflects on that institution.

It’s fun to feel good about University of Louisville football again.