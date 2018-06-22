The most disruptive year in the history of UofL athletics has come to an end and -despite the turmoil - there has been a plethora of good news.

Card fans are aware of the on-field achievements of the various sports but few are knowledgeable of the academic recognition that the University of Louisville has attained this school year.



Check out these recent releases by the Sports Information Department:

“Five University of Louisville athletics teams are among the nation's leaders within their sports in the most recent multiyear Academic Progress Rate (APR) data, the NCAA released on Wednesday. UofL's men's and women's basketball, women's cross country, and men's and women's golf are among the top-10 percent in their respective sports in the latest APR, which measures academic eligibility, retention, and graduation for student-athletes. It is the sixth-straight year that the Cardinals' men's basketball team has received public recognition through the NCAA Academic Performance Program. Louisville is one of just nine schools in the nation, including only three from Power 5 conferences, which has earned the recognition each of the last six years.”

“Ten University of Louisville athletic teams posted a perfect score in the most recent single-year Academic Progress Rate (APR) data that was released by the NCAA on Wednesday. The ten UofL sports with a perfect 1,000 single-year APR score for the most recent 2016-17 figures are baseball, women's basketball, women's cross country, women's golf, women's lacrosse, women's soccer, men's tennis and women's tennis, women's track and volleyball.

Six additional Cardinal sports teams had a 2016-17 APR at 970 or above. UofL's men's and women's basketball, women's cross country, and men's and women's golf are among the top 10 percent in their respective sports in the latest multiyear APR, which measures academic eligibility, retention, and graduation for student-athletes.

Four of the sports programs have a perfect 1,000 multiyear score for the most recent four-year period from 2013-17, with men's basketball just short of that mark with a 995 score, and each received public recognition from the NCAA last week.

Fifteen sports are among the upper half of scores in the nation within their respective sports for their multiyear APR and nine rank among the upper third. All of the 23 Cardinals sports teams — including 10 men's and 13 women's sports — have a four-year APR score at 960 or above, well above the minimum of 930 necessary to participate in post-season competition and to avoid penalties.”

This is good news for a program that just a few years ago was looking at potential NCAA sanctions for low APR.