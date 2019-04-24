It's now been a little over a year (March 26) since Vince Tyra was named A.D. at UofL and to this Card fan he has done a good job.

I was (and still am) a fan of Tom Jurich and the job he did here, but that doesn't diminish how I feel about Vince. Since he was my former neighbor I knew him and thought well of him. He became involved with the Oxmoor Country Club where I was a member and did a miracle job of putting the club on sound financial footing.

Since he was (I think) the former CFO for Fruit of the Loom, he obviously knows something about finances. That will serve him and the Cardinal Athletic Department well going forward.

He has made the right moves on coaching hires and I think we are in a much better position to win big in both basketball and football. He has retained all the top coaches and the Louisville athletic program looks strong going forward.

He has managed to stay above the mess created by former interim President Postel and his irrational firings that put UofL in the crosshairs of the media. UofL athletics is in good hands going forward.

Women on the rise

Since defeating Western Kentucky on April 3 women's softball has won nine of eleven games including going 2-1 against No. 3 Florida State. That streak includes a victory over No. 23 Kentucky and a 3-game sweep of Georgia Tech. They have the longest winning streak in the ACC at five games. The Cards are third in the Atlantic Division behind Florida State and Notre Dame.

The women are 31-15 and have defeated No. 13 Michigan. Last week they were No. 33 in the RPI. Last season they were 33-20 and did not advance to the NCAA tournament. At present the Cards are 31-15.