I’m an Eric Crawford fan. He’s not a close friend put I do know him in passing and I think he knows me, but it doesn’t matter. He writes some really good stuff about local college athletics.

Let me state the obligatory ‘I don’t agree with everything he says, but……”. He does a good job and seems better since he left the local underground newspaper sometimes called the Courier-Journal.

I call it the underground newspaper because it reminds me of the underground rags of the 60’s that were always floating around with some radical bent that fired-up some fringe group but usually lasted a few months until the publishers got bored or changed ideology. The only difference is the C-J doesn’t go away, it just hangs around like a washed up politician. But then again isn’t that what it is in our community?

It’s also akin to the old ideological mags because nobody ever reads it. I don’t think anyone on my cul-de-sac even has deliveries any more because I never see or hear the carrier although every mailbox has a newspaper slot, usually filled with pamphlets or flyers advertising home repair or pizza.

But I digress, Eric’s recent article on the UofL surrender to Tom Jurich was a home run. The only problem is it didn’t go far enough in identifying the class act in this entire kerfuffle, the high road that Tom Jurich traveled during his gross mistreatment and disrespect. I can only say that he’s a better man than me.

The final settlement indicated one clear fact, which party really cared about the University of Louisville. With the inane suspension letter, the clumsy and unverifiable termination letter (Link here) and the Inspector Clouseau detective work (Linked here) Tom had a right and a reason to go after the universities checkbook, and many fans would have cheered him on, including me. He settled for much less than he deserved. Through this whole ordeal can anyone claim that Tom’s behavior has been that of a ‘bully’ like he was described in that sophomoric termination letter?

But Tom laid low and let the entire situation play out including the termination of his son, an up-and-coming star in the athletics business without a whimper or peep to the media. But isn’t that the way that Tom always went about his business? Moving UofL to the Big East, AAC and ACC or building the best athletic facilities in the country. No other college in the country has chair back seats for every person attending every sporting event unless they choose to set on a berm. Like Tom, UofL facilities are class all the way.

As to the description of Tom as a ‘bully’ I understand fully where that comes from. Tom was tough. He was about his business of advancing UofL athletics and he didn’t cotton to anyone or thing that hampered that devotion. I incurred Tom’s "wrath" a couple of times, but I wasn’t offended or bullied, I was approached like a businessman and responded like one. People being intimidated are indicative of our snowflake culture where everyone’s feelings are more important then fixing a problem.

Another indication of Tom’s class is his desire to continue to be a part of UofL athletics. My guess is that this is the first wrongful termination lawsuit that has been settled with the terminated employee receiving tickets to continue to be a part of his former employee’s activities. This will enable the school and fans to give Tom the adoration and respect he deserves.

Good article Eric, but I would have emphasized more that Tom is the best and continues to be the best.