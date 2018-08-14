Reason and logic says that there is no way that the University of Louisville defeats the University of Alabama on September 1 in Orlando, Fla. Fortunately reason and logic are not a part of athletic contests. There are too many variables for reason and logic to always determine the outcome of a ballgame, especially between two teams that are made up of young men of the same age and determination.

Determination itself is an unknown during the game. If both teams think they can win who is to say which team has the greatest determination to win. Which team has the most positive attitude toward winning and if both teams have the confidence to win why not the underdog?

On January 2, 2013 reason and logic made Florida the overwhelming favorite to defeat the University of Louisville in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. TV commentators said that Louisville had no chance that Florida’s defense would shut the Cards offense down and the #3 Gators would demolish the Cards. But fortunately for Louisville none of those ‘experts’ had ESP and on the first play from scrimmage the Cards intercepted a pass for a touchdown and Florida struggled the rest of the game to overtake the confident Cards.

No doubt Alabama is the top college football team of the modern era. They have won 17 national championships and five in the past nine seasons. Every Alabama recruiting class is among the best if not the best. But they can lose.

In 2017 they were defeated by Auburn 26-14; in the 2016 season in the national championship they lost to Clemson 35-31, a team that Louisville lost to 36-42; in 2015 they lost to Ole Miss 43-37; in 2014 they lost to Ole Miss and Ohio State and in 2013 they lost to Auburn and Oklahoma. They can be beat and they lose at least one game a season.

Why not against Louisville in 2018?