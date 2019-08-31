News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-31 17:38:30 -0500') }} football Edit

College football week 1: Checking in on future Louisville opponents

Mark Ennis • CardinalSports
@MarkEnnis
Publisher

The first real weekend of the college football season is here. That means Louisville fans, who have endured the longest offseason in recent memory, can finally end the guessing over the prospects f...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}