 Commitment breakdown: Louisville Cardinals lands OL Michael Gonzalez
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-18 13:34:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Commitment breakdown: Louisville Cardinals lands OL Michael Gonzalez

Michael Gonzalez
Michael Gonzalez
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez looked like a prospect that had a lot to prove this spring evaluation period. The pandemic and recruiting dead period made it difficult for colleges to get a closer look at the Monroe (N.C.) Sun Valley prospect’s development but they still tried to build their relationships through phone conversations and virtual meetings. Duke, Wake Forest, N.C. State, and Virginia Tech were just a few of Gonzalez’s top contenders but he ended up choosing the Louisville Cardinals.

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2022: Top 100

MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series

WHAT LOUISVILLE IS GETTING

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LOUISVILLE FANS AT CARDINALSPORTS.COM

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}