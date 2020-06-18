Offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez looked like a prospect that had a lot to prove this spring evaluation period. The pandemic and recruiting dead period made it difficult for colleges to get a closer look at the Monroe (N.C.) Sun Valley prospect’s development but they still tried to build their relationships through phone conversations and virtual meetings. Duke, Wake Forest, N.C. State, and Virginia Tech were just a few of Gonzalez’s top contenders but he ended up choosing the Louisville Cardinals.