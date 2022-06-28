Commitment Preview: Church, Sanker set to announce decisions
The 2023 recruiting class continues to roll. Four-star Luke Burgess, the most recent commitment, could have two more offensive linemen join him in the trenches in the coming weeks.
Top targets Jordan Church and Madden Sanker both announced their commitment days with Church deciding tomorrow, while Sanker will decide on July 11th.
Let's take a look at where things stand with Church and Sanker:
Don't let the three-star ranking next to Jordan Church's name fool you. Church, at 6-foot-4, 310 pounds has plenty of major suitors.
While Florida State and Missouri pushed hard for Church to take official visits there, ultimately it was Louisville and Pittsburgh that got the visits.
The Bradenton (FL) IMG product visited Louisville during the big June 17th weekend, and took his Pittsburgh official visit this past weekend.
Following his visits, Church gave Rivals his thoughts on Louisville and Pittsburgh:
"They both were amazing official visits, they’re both nice cities and they both have great coaching staffs."
PREDICTION: I logged my FutureCast in favor of Louisville on June 1st, and I remain confident that Church will be a Cardinal.
Madden Sanker would be the fourth Rivals100 commitment (Owens, Moore, Clarkson) in the 2023 class if he were to choose the Cardinals
The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder took four official visits in recent weeks, checking out Michigan State, Arkansas, Miami, and Louisville.
The top two contenders for the Douglasville (GA) South Paulding product appear to be Louisville and Arkansas, with Louisville holding an advantage as the finish line nears.
Sanker spoke to Adam Gorney after his visit to Louisville, and had great things to say about it.
“It was one of the best visits I’ve had, everyone is genuine and I love the idea of helping build that program back up to a top team.”
PREDICTION: I put in my pick for Louisville on June 20th, and unless something crazy happens down the stretch, Louisville should feel good here.