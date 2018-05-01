Cunningham, a native of Georgetown, Ky., who set Samford's all-time assist record, will likely see the court next season for the Cardinals. He'll need to.

Samford transfer Christen Cunningham is coming back home to Kentucky for his final season of college basketball, and he's not coming to Louisville to sit the bench.

Louisville's roster is light on guards. Ryan McMahon will be a redshirt junior, Darius Perry will be a sophomore, but the Cardinals will be replacing longtime starter Quentin Snider. Walk-ons Jo Griffin and Jacob Redding ca provide practice help, but Perry and McMahon are both combo guards.

Cunningham is a clear point, and his ball-handling skills will be dearly needed on the 2018-19 Louisville roster.

Who is Cunningham? A solid local player. He played his first three seasons at Lexington Henry Clay and was All-City First Team. That's when Rodrick Rhodes came calling and Cunningham transferred to Cordia for his final season where he averaged 18.7 points per game.

In the summers, he would play alongside Snider with the Louisville Magic AAU team. His older brother, Trae, was a student manager at UofL under Pitino.

He was an immediate contributor at Samford and averaged 11.4 points and 6.3 assists in his final full season (his junior year). Last season he played just nine games while suffering from mononucleosis.

Cunningham also received strong interest from Ohio State and Oregon State.