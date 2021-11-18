Cunningham, Louisville clinch bowl with blowout win at Duke

Behind a career night from Malik Cunningham, Louisville is officially bowl eligible. Cunningham totaled seven touchdowns with five through the air, and two on the ground, and made history along the way.

The Louisville offense got rolling early on this one, and didn't look back. Cunningham was phenomenal in just about every way.

The deep ball was there for Cunningham and the Louisville wide receivers as Ahmari Huggins-Bruce and Tyler Harrell both found the end zone.

Trevion Cooley, Jordan Watkins, and Marshon Ford all caught touchdown passes from Cunningham, too.

