Cunningham, Louisville clinch bowl with blowout win at Duke
Behind a career night from Malik Cunningham, Louisville is officially bowl eligible. Cunningham totaled seven touchdowns with five through the air, and two on the ground, and made history along the way.
The Louisville offense got rolling early on this one, and didn't look back. Cunningham was phenomenal in just about every way.
The deep ball was there for Cunningham and the Louisville wide receivers as Ahmari Huggins-Bruce and Tyler Harrell both found the end zone.
Trevion Cooley, Jordan Watkins, and Marshon Ford all caught touchdown passes from Cunningham, too.
The offense didn't slow down as Aidan Robbins rumbled in for a score from 34 yards out late in the fourth quarter.
The offense compiled 687 yards of total offense, which is the 10th most in a game in Louisville football history.
The offensive line provided a clean pocket, and created huge holes up front all game.
The Louisville defense turned Duke over twice, once on a Marvin Dallas interception, and once on a fumble recovery by Dorian Jones.
Louisville now gets 10 days to prepare for next Saturday's game against Kentucky.