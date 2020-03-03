After winning the ACC Regular Season Title just a few days ago, Louisville continues to bring home the hardware as multiple players earned multiple ACC honors. Most notably, junior guard Dana Evans was named this morning as the ACC Player of the Year.

Dana Evans is the 𝘼𝘾𝘾 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙔𝙚𝙖𝙧! This season, she increased her scoring average to 17.9 ppg and is shooting 42.2 percent from beyond the arc 🔥 🎥↓ pic.twitter.com/W52LzkCOb1

After being named Preseason All-ACC Evans has lived up to the hype and then some by averaging 17.9 points per game with a 41.8% field goal rate. While those are both outstanding, she outdid her own field goal percentage by shooting an absurd 42.2% from behind the arc. To top it all off she has been near perfect from line going 91 of 102 (89.2%) in free throw attempts. Her three-point and free throw percentages rank best in the league.

Evans also became the first player to ever go from ACC Sixth Player of the Year (2019, Sophomore) to ACC Player of the Year. She also became the third consecutive Cardinal and the fourth in the last five years to win the award.

Also bringing home some awards is Kylie Shook as she became the first UofL player to win ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Shook broke the ACC record this year after blocking 83(!) shots, bringing her career total to 220.