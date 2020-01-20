Louisville freshman point guard David Johnson has been named the ACC freshman of the week for his outstanding performance in Louisville's win at Duke on Saturday. Johnson was a breakout star in the win, recording a team high 19 points, 17 of which came in the first half. In addition to his scoring output, Johnson added seven assists, five rebounds, three steals, and two blocked shots. All despite playing just 27 minutes and leaving the game with an injury.

Point guard, which has drawn the consistent ire of Chris Mack this season, might finally have found its answer for Louisville basketball. With Johnson primarily running the point, Louisville handled the on-ball pressure defense from Duke that had become its calling card in 2019-20. Louisville as a team had 16 assists on 29 made baskets.