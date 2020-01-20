David Johnson named ACC Freshman of the Week
Louisville freshman point guard David Johnson has been named the ACC freshman of the week for his outstanding performance in Louisville's win at Duke on Saturday. Johnson was a breakout star in the win, recording a team high 19 points, 17 of which came in the first half. In addition to his scoring output, Johnson added seven assists, five rebounds, three steals, and two blocked shots. All despite playing just 27 minutes and leaving the game with an injury.
Point guard, which has drawn the consistent ire of Chris Mack this season, might finally have found its answer for Louisville basketball. With Johnson primarily running the point, Louisville handled the on-ball pressure defense from Duke that had become its calling card in 2019-20. Louisville as a team had 16 assists on 29 made baskets.
Johnson's emergence has been slowed by his having been our for four months due to a torn labrum that required surgery to repair. He appeared to re-injure that same left shoulder with under four minutes left in the game. Chris Mack said after that game that Johnson reported the injury did not feel the same as when he hurt it in the summer. Today on the ACC Coaches Teleconference, Mack said Johnson is "fine", will practice today, and is expected to play without issue against Georgia Tech on Wednesday night at the KFC Yum! Center.