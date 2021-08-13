De'Rail Sims likes competition in running back room

One of the deepest, if not the deepest position groups that Louisville has is at running back. With Jalen Mitchell and Hassan Hall back, Louisville has two very good options in the backfield. Running back coach De'Rail Sims talked about both and how the competition is going:

"The competition has been really good between the two. They feed and vibe off of one another. Hassan (Hall) had a really good summer." Sims thinks the competition is a really good thing, with so many guys worthy of getting playing time. "When you have a bunch of guys that can really play, you're going to get the best out of them."

Veteran Maurice Burkley is also back for the Cards, and Sims says he is fully healthy entering the season. "He's doing really good. He's a really good person and he's leader. He's passionate and he cares. You can't even tell he's bouncing back from an injury."

Sims does have a talented true freshman in Trevion Cooley, and Sims has seen Cooley take major strides thus far. "He's totally different from where he was in the spring. Every day he's getting better and better. You see flashes of what he's going to be, and that's the most promising thing."

The most recent addition in the running back room is Syracuse transfer Jawhar Jordan, and the learning curve for Jordan is still a work in progress. "He hasn't even been here a week. He's still trying to learn how we do things. He's still learning the playbook."

Even though Jalen Mitchell and Hassan Hall are at the top of the depth chart right now, Sims wants to see how practices and scrimmages go before naming a starter.